SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters extinguished a structure fire Saturday morning at Root Chinese Restaurant in South San Francisco, police announced in a Facebook post. Crews were able to respond quickly and no injuries were reported.

The restaurant is located at 744 El Camino Real where police officers discovered the back of the restaurant was on fire. People inside the restaurant were evacuated at a nearby motel, police said.

Authorities did not state the cause of the fire. Pictures on South San Francisco’s Facebook page show multiple police and firefighter vehicles were at the scene.

Root is right off CA-SR 82 and about a mile north of the Tanforan mall. The restaurant is about two blocks away from South San Francisco High School.