SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the Civic Center BART Station that’s been extinguished, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. No injuries have been reported.

Delays are expected, according to SFFD. Muni service is blocked in both directions between 7th and 8th streets due to fire department activity, SF Muni said. BART delays at the Civic Center station due to police activity are also being reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.