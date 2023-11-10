(KRON) — A fire at a 24-unit apartment complex in Mountain View Friday morning caused $25,000 in damages, according to the City of Mountain View. A 9-1-1 call came in at 1:54 a.m. reporting a fire in the hallway of the multi-family complex, located on the 500 block of West Middlefield Road.

Mountain View Fire Department units were dispatched and arrived on the scene at 1:54 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the wall between a hallway and one of the apartment units. Occupants of the complex self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames before the fire could spread into other units, the city said. Firefighters performed “an extensive overhaul” of the affected unit and hallway, by cutting open the walls to ensure the flames were completely out.

The fire was put out with no injuries, the city said. Building management temporarily located the occupant of the affected residence. All other occupants were allowed to return to their units after smoke was cleared from the complex.

The fire was determined to have been caused by a malfunctioning electrical panel behind an oven. Damages to the apartment’s content and structure is estimated at $25,000, the city said.