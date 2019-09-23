Fire at San Jose care home displaces 5

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Five people are displaced after a fire at a San Jose care home facility.
The fire happened at the Keene Care Facility on Massachusetts Drive.
No one was hurt.
All residents of the home were safely evacuated.
