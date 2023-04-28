Three adults and two teens were displaced after a fire on Longwalk Drive Friday afternoon (Oakland Fire Department).

(KRON) — Five people were displaced due to a fire Friday afternoon at a three-story residence, the Oakland Fire Department (OFD) said on Twitter. Three adults and two teenagers were forced to exit the residence located at 6580 Longwalk Drive.

OFD announced made the initial announcement about the fire in a tweet sent out at 12:33 p.m. The fire was “under control” by 12:47 p.m.

Photos of the incident posted by OFD can be seen below — including images of the damage inside the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at an encampment in Oakland near the 24 Hour Fitness on Alameda Avenue.