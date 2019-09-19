Live Now
Fire at Vallejo apartment building damages several units

VALLEJO (KRON) — Four apartment units were damaged in a multi-alarm fire Wednesday night in Vallejo.

The fire was first reported on social media around 6:40 p.m. by the Vallejo Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the fire extended into all four units in the apartment building on Rainbow Court in the eastern part of the city.

The fire started in the back of the building, caused power lines to fall and damaged the attic and roof of the structure.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the fire.

The fire is now under control.

