FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The right lane on southbound Interstate-880 at Mowry Avenue in Fremont is blocked because of a fire, according to an alert from 511 SF Bay. The left and center lanes are open.
There will be delays in the area and drivers are asked to find alternate routes, 511 said. There is no estimation for when the roadway will reopen.
Units arrived to fight the fire at about 3:00 p.m. Alameda Fire described the blaze as “very large.” It is now extinguished and no one was injured.
