Evacuations underway due to fire burning along Big Sur coast

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Evacuation orders have been issued after a fire is broke out along the Big Sur coast on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

All areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south of Bixby Creek are under a mandatory evacuation order at this time.

Video from the PG&E webcams shows the fire burning near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon — The fire is being called the Colorado Fire.

According to Caltrans District 5, Highway 1 at Rio Road in Carmel is currently closed.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid Highway 1 and be aware of moving emergency vehicles.

The NWS is reporting that humidity levels are in the teens and wind gusts are around 35 miles per hour.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services is monitoring the situation.

As of 10:15 p.m., PG&E is reporting more than 1,000 customers are experiencing power outages from Los Padres National Forest to Carmel.

