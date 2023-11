(KRON) — Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in San Leandro, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The building is located at East 14th Street and 136th Avenue.

There are no reports of any injuries. Alameda County FD says it will provide more information soon.

Video from the scene shows a large amount of smoke billowing from a building surrounded by fire vehicles and other first responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.