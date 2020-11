SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) – A fire has broken out Monday evening at an auto dealership in San Jose, fire officials said.

An alert was issued on social media at 7:37 p.m. about a fire at a dealership on South First Street near West Humboldt Street.

People are urged to avoid the area.

Multiple units are on scene of a structure fire at an auto dealership, on S 1st St, near Humboldt St. Traffic is being rerouted around the incident. pic.twitter.com/O6vlcpczDY — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) November 17, 2020