(KRON) — A fire that broke out at a commercial building in San Jose is at two alarms, the San Jose Fire Department confirmed. The commercial facility is located in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Cottle Road. Video of the fire shows a massive amount of smoke billowing from the structure.

Roads in the area are closed and traffic is delayed. People are being advised not to drive over fire hoses and to obey all directions from fire crews and police officers. It is not known how the fire started or if there have been any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.