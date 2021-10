SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Fire officials are reporting that a fire has broken out at a San Jose school.

Located on the 1500 block of Lucretia Avenue, no injuries have been reported at the school.

The fire was was under control by 6:46 a.m.

Preliminary reports show that the fire was started outside and spread to the interior of the administration building. One person has been detained for questioning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.