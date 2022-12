SANTA ROSA, Cali. (BCN) — Santa Rosa firefighters responded to a fire at a residential construction site Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the fire department. The site is on Tecado Drive, near the intersection of Guerneville Road and Marlow Road.

The fire was reported at 2:34 a.m. and was controlled by 4:10 a.m. No injuries were reported.

