(KRON) — A fire broke out at student housing complex for the University of California, Berkeley on Monday morning, according to an alert from the University of California Police Department.

The fire is reported to be at the University Village Buildings 104, 105, 106 and 107 in Albany. These buildings are based at 755 Ohlone Avenue, police said. The residences at University Village are primarily used for student housing, including student parents with families.

Those inside of the buildings are asked to evacuate to the Emergency Assembly Area. UCPD is responding to the scene along with the local fire department.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRON for updates.