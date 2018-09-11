Fire breaks out in basement of Oakland home
OAKLAND (KRON) - A fire broke out in the basement of an Oakland home on Monday afternoon, firefighters said.
The fire broke out in the 1500 block of 27th Avenue and Keith Street just after 1 p.m.
The fire was knocked down about an hour later, firefighters said.
Crews are now on-scene looking for hot spots.
