Fire breaks out in basement of Oakland home

OAKLAND (KRON) - A fire broke out in the basement of an Oakland home on Monday afternoon, firefighters said.

The fire broke out in the 1500 block of 27th Avenue and Keith Street just after 1 p.m.

The fire was knocked down about an hour later, firefighters said.

Crews are now on-scene looking for hot spots.

1500 Block 27th Ave- Crews reporting #knockdown in the basement and first floor. Opening up walls and ceilings, checking for extension. #oakland — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) September 10, 2018

