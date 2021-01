SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire broke out in the Bernal Heights neighborhood of San Francisco on Friday morning, with a plume of black smoke visible from I-280.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire started in the garage of a two-story home on Folsom St and later expanded to the first and second floors. They are asking people to avoid the area, as of 10:40 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

UPDATE: 1 ALARM FIRE 3845 FOLSOM ST, 2- story home , FIRE IN THE GARAGE 1ST FLOOR https://t.co/GQjlab7dwZ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 15, 2021

