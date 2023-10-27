(KRON) — A fire broke out at a Santa Rosa mobile home early morning on Friday, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a news release. The fire happened around 5:11 a.m. at a residence on 2303 Squire Lane where firefighters saw one home “completely on fire.”

Fire crews arrived and checked to see if anyone was still inside the residence, but all of the home’s occupants had already exited. Firefighters entered the home and encountered burning furniture, which slowed their progress of extinguishment.

Crews extinguished the fire from the inside and were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes, officials said. The home was “completely destroyed,” and one other adjacent building suffered heat damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. However, the damage from the blaze was estimated to be $150,000, officials said.

A fire caused an estimated $150K worth of damage to a home early morning Friday on Squire Lane (Santa Rosa Fire Department).

One vehicle in the carport of the mobile home was destroyed. Twenty-three fire personnel were called to the scene.