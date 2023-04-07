(KRON) — Firefighters in San Jose are on the scene of a blaze that broke out in a subterranean bunker and tunnel system near southbound 880 and Coleman Avenue, according to the San Jose Fire Department on Twitter. The underground dwelling was presumably inhabited by unhoused people, according to firefighters.

There are no injuries or damages to property reported at this time. People are being advised to reduce traffic speeds in the area due to smoke.

Photos of the scene show flames bursting out from underground along with chicken wire and wood beams that look to have been part of a crude underground structure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.