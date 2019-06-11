Fire breaks out near San Leandro homeless encampment

A fire broke out near a homeless encampment in San Leandro.

It happened at 635 Marina Boulevard.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the old Dan Martinelli Poultry Company building.

There were no reported injuries.

