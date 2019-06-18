Fire burning at food truck complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay

Firefighters have contained a fire that was burning in San Francisco’s Mission Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported that the fire was in the area of the food truck complex, Spark Social SF, on 4th Street and Mission Bay Boulevard South.

A small shed caught fire creating massive, black clouds of smoke.

Crews say there was no threat to any other structures in the area.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities ask you to avoid the area at this time.

#061819WF1 WORKING FIRE, 1ST ALARM, 4TH ST/MISSION BAY SOUTH BL, SF, AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/vWwLNuOvPE— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) June 18, 2019

