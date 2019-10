>>CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE

RODEO (KRON) — A fire is burning at a refinery in Rodeo Tuesday afternoon.

Residents in the area tell KRON4 that a large explosion happened before the fire erupted.

Fire officials in Vallejo say the fire is burning at the Philips 66 refinery.

Large flames are seen in a video posted by the sheriff’s office.

Residents in the area should stay indoors and avoid going outside.

Smoke from the fire is also seen billowing over the Bay Area.

