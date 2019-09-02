Fire at Vallejo lumber yard knocked down

VALLEJO (KRON) – Crews have contained a three-alarm fire burning earlier Monday at a lumber yard in Vallejo,

The fire was burning at Foster Lumber located at 3280 Sonoma Boulevard near Valle Vista Avenue.

The fire was contained by Vallejo firefighters to just about a fourth of the property.

Fire crews say a fire broke out here in 2008; that fire completely destroyed the entire yard.

The cause remains under investigation.

