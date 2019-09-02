Fire at Vallejo lumber yard knocked down

VALLEJO (KRON) – Crews have contained a three-alarm fire burning earlier Monday at a lumber yard in Vallejo,
The fire was burning at Foster Lumber located at 3280 Sonoma Boulevard near Valle Vista Avenue.
The fire was contained by Vallejo firefighters to just about a fourth of the property.
Fire crews say a fire broke out here in 2008; that fire completely destroyed the entire yard.
The cause remains under investigation.
Latest News Headlines:
- ‘Get this man home’: Volunteers help in search for missing 86-year-old in San Mateo County
- Gilroy’s Christmas Hill Park to reopen Tuesday after garlic festival shooting
- BART eliminating paper tickets at Powell Street station starting Tuesday
- Rapper arrested after alleged assault of employee at Las Vegas hotel
- Central Valley couple rescues 5 crew members in deadly Southern California boat fire