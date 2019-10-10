Wildfire in Moraga forces evacuations

MORAGA (KRON) — An evacuation order was issued early Thursday morning due to a fire burning in Moraga.

The Merrill Fire was first reported at 12:54 a.m. near 46 Merrill Circle North and off Sanders Ranch Road.

The fire has burned 40 acres, according to CalFire.

Crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire and now have 60% containment.

Moraga police have issued evacuation orders for the Sanders Ranch neighborhood.

Any other previous evacuation orders for other areas have since been lifted.

Again, anyone in the Sanders Ranch neighborhood can NOT go home at this time but all others can return home.

An evacuation center has been set up at St. Monica’s Church on Camino Pablo.

If evacuating, only take essential items and what you can carry with you, lock windows and doors when leaving and keep pets on leashes.

Anyone who can’t leave their home without assistance should call 911.

According to fire officials, it is burning south of St. Mary’s College but the university doesn’t appear to be threatened at this time.

