SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A fire is burning in the Excelsior district in San Francisco Monday morning.

Watch on #Periscope: 2nd ALARM FIRE 266 VIENNA PIO ON SCENE https://t.co/K9aSgnDo6L — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) October 7, 2019

The 2-alarm fire is burning at 266 Vienna Street.

Authorities said three victims and a dog were rescued and taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

#Breaking: Fire sends up a big column of smoke in San Francisco’s Excelsior District. ⁦@kron4news⁩ pic.twitter.com/2k9FsXKBBr — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) October 7, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: