Fire burning in Sonoma prompts evacuations

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) – Deputies in Sonoma County are conducting limited evacuations on Wednesday evening due to a small fire burning.

Officials say the fire is burning in the area of 1st Street West and Norrbom Road in Sonoma.

Authorities are knocking on doors in the area to alert residents to evacuate — About a dozen homes have been evacuated at this time.

Around 5:21 p.m., the sheriff’s department reported that several road closures in the area are in place.

Crews are on the scene, including help from helicopters.

5:21PM. Fire crews on scene, including air support. Several road closures in place. Approx. a dozen homes evacuated. pic.twitter.com/GCENTfbnq7 — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) June 24, 2021

Fire officials advise the public to avoid this area at this time.

