Fire burning near Highway 101 in SF causes delays

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire burning near Highway 101 in San Francisco is causing traffic delays Saturday afternoon.

Officials first reported the fire around 5:41 p.m. near hospital curve. They later said the fire spread to Vermont Street and 22nd Street.

Video from the Citizen App shows the fire burning near the shoulder off Highway 101.

No structures are threatened, but authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

UPDATE: FIRE HAS SPREAD TO VERMONT and 22nd STREET– NO STRUCTURES THREATENED– AVOID AREA https://t.co/ZcBbVr0Qbj — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 18, 2021

Motorists can expect delays.

No other details were made immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.