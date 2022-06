MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Morgan Hill on Friday afternoon. Cal Fire tweeted at 3:00 p.m. that the fire burned 2-3 acres.

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Hale Ave and Live Oak in the Unincorporated portion of Morgan Hill. First reported to be approximately 2 -3 acres in size. #HaleFire pic.twitter.com/o6mzsOZVdO — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 24, 2022

Cal Fire said the fire was in the vicinity of Hale Avenue and Live Oak Avenue in the unincorporated portion of Morgan Hill. It has been named the Hale Fire.

“Firefighters from the air and ground are working aggressively on this incident to achieve containment,” Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.