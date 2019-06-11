Fire burns 35-acres in Milpitas

A grass fire in Milpitas has grown to 35 acres on Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of the fire around 3:40 p.m. at East Calaveras Road near Weller Road, just east of Milpitas.

When crews arrived, the fire had burned about 15 acres. Officials say at this time there is zero-percent containment.

Cal Fire says crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire.

Check back for details as this is developing.

