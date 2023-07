(KRON) — A fire is burning along Highway 101 in San Francisco Saturday morning at the Cesar Chavez Street off-ramp.

Video sent in by a KRON4 viewer shows the heavy smoke coming from the fire that broke out around 7:30 a.m. According to CHP, there are houses in the area along with a homeless encampment.

This is developing news. Stick with KRON4 for updates.