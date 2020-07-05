Live Now
Fire burns at McLaren Park in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A large fire is burning at McLaren Park in San Francisco, according to authorities.

The fire was burning four acres around 8:50 p.m.

Officials say the fire is 80% contained and forward progress has stopped.

The SFFD assigned additional personnel to assist.

No structures are threatened.

