SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A large fire is burning at McLaren Park in San Francisco, according to authorities.
The fire was burning four acres around 8:50 p.m.
Officials say the fire is 80% contained and forward progress has stopped.
The SFFD assigned additional personnel to assist.
No structures are threatened.
Check back for updates
Latest News Headlines:
- Fire burns at McLaren Park in San Francisco
- Fireworks suspected after 4 fires break out in Contra Costa County
- San Francisco man dies when motorcycle hits guardrail in Napa
- For nation’s birthday, Trump slams the enemy within
- Kanye West says he’s running for president, Elon Musk supports