Fire burns four San Francisco homes on New Year’s Day, displacing 17

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department started the new year extinguishing a huge fire that damaged four homes on Del Monte Street.

Firefighters Local 798 said 17 people were displaced in the Outer Mission neighborhood on Friday morning and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire started at one home and was called in at 4:15 a.m. It damaged three other homes before it was extinguished around 6:30 a.m., the fire department told KRON.

As of 9 a.m., a fire engine remains on scene for fire watch.

Video courtesy: San Francisco Firefighters Local 798