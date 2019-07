OAKLAND (KRON) – Crews have put out a fire that was burning an apartment building under construction in Oakland.

Video shows the flames before firefighters got it under control Thursday night.

It happened at Stanford Avenue and Occidental Street.

No one was injured.

Fire officials say this is the third fire at a residential building under construction in the Oakland-Emeryville area this year.

ATF and the Oakland Fire Department are on scene investigating the cause and origin the fire.