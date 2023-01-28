SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa home suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages on Friday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Just after 10 a.m. a caller reported that there was smoke coming from the roof of their neighbor’s home on Hibiscus Drive. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a fire inside of the home and in the attic of a two-story residence.

SRFD brought 19 fire crews, four engines and one ladder truck to the scene. California Highway Patrol and PG&E also assisted at the scene. The fire was found to be in the kitchen, and there were no occupants in the home. By 10:31 a.m., the fire was under control, according to SRFD.

The kitchen was demolished by the flames, and the remainder of the home was also damaged by smoke, heat and a water leak in the kitchen ceiling. The total damages are expected to be $200,000. The fire investigator on scene determined that the fire had originated in the kitchen and deemed the fire accidental.