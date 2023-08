Oakland fire crews responded to 1101 Embarcadero West for a fire at Schnitzer Steel. Fire crews have contained the fire to one pile of debris, the Oakland Fire Department confirmed.

(KRON) — Heavy smoke was visible in Oakland Wednesday after a fire broke out near the city’s port.

OFD expects to be at the scene for several hours to knock down the fire. There is no major threat to the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.