As of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, screenshot of traffic cam on CA-237 in San Jose (Caltrans).

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire caused lanes to close Wednesday evening on CA-237 in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:36 p.m., CHP announced lanes 2 and 3 going westbound were blocked due to smoke across the highway.

As of 7:35 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to a 511 alert.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire near CA-237 and 1st Street, according to the San Jose Fire Department. As of 7:30 p.m., no structures or injuries have been reported.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The smoke caused traffic to move slowly, CHP said. The brush fire was first reported at 5:50 p.m.