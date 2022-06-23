PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A wildfire near Pleasanton has caused Foothill Road between Bernal Avenue and Castlewood Drive to close Thursday afternoon, police announced on Twitter. Residents living in the area of Golden Eagle and in the area of Kilkare Road were ordered to evacuate.

The fire, which has been dubbed the #CanyonInc, has burned 65 acres and is zero percent contained. As of 4:31 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that forward progress on the fire has stopped.

A map from Alameda County officials detailing which Pleasanton neighborhoods are under evacuations is available here. Anyone traveling in the vicinity of Kilkare Road in Sunol is advised to driver carefully due to fire vehicles in the area.

The initial tweet announcing the traffic alert due to the fire was sent at 2:17 p.m. Residents are advised to plan alternate routes around the road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.