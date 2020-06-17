Brush fire closes southbound lanes of Hwy 17

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — A two-alarm brush fire has closed southbound state Highway 17 in unincorporated Santa Clara County Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol and police.
The fire was first reported just before 4 p.m. off Highway 17 near the community of Redwood Estates, CHP officials said.
Forward progress on the fire has been stopped and no structures are threatened, Santa Clara County fire officials said.
It may be 7 p.m. before Highway 17 is open again. Los Gatos-Monte Sereno police are asking people to avoid the area.
