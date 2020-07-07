Fire contained after burning 230 acres along I-80 in Rodeo

RODEO, Calif. (KRON) – The large fire burning in Rodeo, near Interstate-80 and Cummings Skyway is now contained.

The fire came close to homes and burned 230 acres.

This was a wind driven fire Monday, it originally started as two smaller fires but quickly merged into one, when one of the fires got away from firefighters.

The only good thing about the winds is that it pushed the fire away from homes, and into the wilderness area.

Now that area is no longer smoking, like it was just hours ago.

“It looked like black smoke going up,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors describe this Rodeo fire that broke out near Interstate 80 and Cummings Skyway just before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

What began as two small fires, quickly merged into one and burned 230 acres because of strong winds.

“Wind caused at least one of the fires to get away from us and it burned past, fortunately, past all the petro-chemical infrastructure you can see behind me and it also thankfully burned past a few houses in north Hercules and headed out into the wilderness area that’s bounded by Interstate 80 on this way, Cummings Skyway to the north and Highway 4 to the south and east,” Steve Hill said.

As Steve Hill with Contra Costa County fire explains, the wind fueled this fire but also pushed it away from homes nearby.

Neighbors off California Street say they could see the smoke and flames from their backyards.

“I saw the flames, I hear that some houses were getting like a hundred yards out of the fire so some neighbors were worried about their backyards,” Fabian Garcia said.

Thankfully, no one was injured and no homes were threatened.

Firefighters say they’ll be out here throughout the night to monitor this area and keep a close watch for any flare ups or hot spots.

No official cause yet, but firefighters believe the fire probably started from a tobacco product or sparks from a car on the highway nearby.

