Fire crews battle blaze in San Francisco’s Castro District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 4-alarm fire broke out early Saturday morning in San Francisco’s Castro District, according to fire officials.

The fire is burning in the 400 block of Castro Street.

The San Francisco Fire Chief said the fire is burning in two buildings and a few other buildings are being evaluated.

One person was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation and a second who suffered non-life threatening injuries refused treatment.

The impacted buildings are residential on the top and commercial on the bottom.

Officials say the fire began in the back of the building.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency management posted to Twitter warning residents to avoid the area of Castro and 18th Streets.

It is unclear how many people have been displaced.

