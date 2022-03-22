CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa fire crews have responded to several early season grass fires burning on Tuesday along Highway 4 in Bay Point.

“These are the first significant fires of the season and an indicator of dangerous conditions,” Contra Costa Fire wrote on Twitter.

Around 2:32 p.m., smoke was reported on the right hand side of the westbound lanes of Highway 4 near Willow Pass Road, according to the CHP.

At one point, smoke was blowing across the lanes, impacting traffic.

KRON4’s Will Tran reported that the blaze could have been arson.

Photo: KRON4’s Will Tran

Just after 4 p.m., the fire department reported that one of the fires, that grew to about an acre, was contained. Forward progress on a second fire has been stopped at 2.5 acres.

Officials say one suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the fires.

Authorities advise drivers to use caution in the area.

Be cautious as temperatures are heating up across the Bay Area.