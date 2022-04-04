CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County temperatures are rising to 80 and 90 degrees this week.

However, the high temperatures are raising concerns about fire dangers.

Hills in Contra Costa County are still visibly green with some brown tints to the fields.

The tints mean the ground is starting to dry out, officials say.

Despite the recent rainfall from a week ago, the year has been dry with no significant moisture since December and November of last year.

Now, the Fire Protection District in Contra Costa County is preparing for an early fire season.

Steve Hill with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says they are moving resources into place.

“It’s looking as though we’re going to have fire weather earlier than in the last couple of years,” he said. “And it’s been progressively early earlier every year these last few years.”

The Fire Protection District is also taking this opportunity to remind people to be prepared for fire season.

“The fire conditions have been more erratic in recent years and there’s no reason to believe given what we see on the ground right now,” Hill said. “And that’s not going to be the case again this year, another dangerous season of fire weather.”

Officials recommend having an emergency evacuation plan in place. They also encourage anyone to check the defensible space around your home, clear out any brush and prevent the spread of fires.