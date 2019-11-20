Fire crews control house fire in San Francisco, 3 displaced

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fire crews were able to control a fire burning at a San Francisco house on Tuesday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire broke out at 1795 Noriega Street in the Outer Sunset District.

Fire officials say at one point the two-story home was fully involved.

Three people and a dog have been displaced. Officials say two cats are missing.

One person was taken to a burn center to be treated for injuries.

During the firefight, authorities asked residents to avoid the area of Noriega Street at 35th.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross and city services are providing aid to the residents.