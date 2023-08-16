(KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department responded to an accident involving an overturned car on Friday. Two grandparents were driving their granddaughter to San Francisco State University for move-in day along with her belongings when the accident occurred.
Photos from the accident scene shows the car overturned near the Stonestown Mall.
In addition to responding to the accident, firefighters from Station 19 volunteered to help the worried grandparents move their grandchild into the dorms.
Crews loaded up the student’s moving boxes onto their fire vehicles and made their way to SF State.
Both the grandparents along with their grandchild were uninjured following the accident.
Photo: San Francisco Fire Department