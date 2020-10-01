Fire crews prepare for wind event as Glass Fire continues to burn

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – With an expected wind event Thursday and a rise in temperatures over the next few days, firefighters are focusing their efforts on preparing areas that the fire may tear through next.

One of the places of concern is Angwin in Napa County, which is right above Deer Park, where the fire already passed through and destroyed homes.

Angwin has been under mandatory evacuation. A CHP roadblock is blocking access on Deer Park Road which leads you up to Angwin.

In addition to concerns about the weather, Angwin is an area with a lot of fire fuel, so to speak. It’s filled with a lot of trees, brush, and forests.

People who live in Angwin are hoping for the best, preparing for the worst.

“I live just 100 yards away and we cleared as much as we could a few months ago and just trying to keep it fire safe. We’ll see what happens on the other side,” Matthew Lee said.

Matthew Lee already evacuated his Angwin home but came back on Wednesday to grab some last-minute things for his family.

“Just grabbing a few things. I think we’ll be gone for a while, at least a week. A week and a half more,” Lee said.

Like many others, he’s concerned about what’s to come in the next couple of days.

“The biggest concern is the fire up north, the northern end of it, will wrap back around and come up the hill on the east side of Angwin. That’s probably the biggest concern. Earlier my concern was over on Cresmont that it would come down and come up over here but it seems like that might be a little more contained at this point,” Lee said.

Something Cal Fire and other firefighters are already preparing for as a wind event blows through.

“Just want to remind everyone we do have a wind event that’s supposed to take place tomorrow at one o clock. It’s a Red Flag Warning. It goes from Thursday at 1 until Friday at 6 p.m.,” a firefighter said.

In anticipation, firefighters made break lines on the outer edges of Angwin. Some behind private homes, this one near Walnut Lane and Keyes Avenue.

Firefighters are also standing by in nearby communities.

An Angwin volunteer firefighter says there’s a small group of them with their own fire equipment staying behind to protect the community.

