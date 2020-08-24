Fire crews recover body of 70-year-old man in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A fire victim was found dead in the Last Chance area of Santa Cruz County, according to Cal Fire.

The body of a 70-year-old man was recovered Sunday afternoon.

Officials say they had to get a helicopter in the area to recover the body.

The man has been identified, but information will be released after the family is notified.

Twitter mg mg mg mg mg https://t.co/OMIFm7gnd1 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 24, 2020

The CZU Lightning Complex fire has grown to 74,000 acres and is 8% contained at last check.

A total of 163 structures have been destroyed — 152 in Santa Cruz County and 11 in San Mateo County.

Officials are working on getting more personnel to help with the fire. As of Sunday evening, there are 1,500 personnel assisting.

No additional details are available at this time.

Latest News Headlines: