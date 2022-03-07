SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A gas leak was reported in San Jose on Monday afternoon, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Around 2:58 p.m., fire officials posted to Twitter about the incident near W. San Carlos and Woz Way.

Officials said, “initial reports indicate a gas line was hit during construction.”

PG&E officials and the San Jose Police Department also responded to the scene.

Police were assisting with traffic control on San Carlos between Almaden and Woz, and on Woz between San Carlos and Park.

As of 3:30 p.m., PG&E had capped the leak and roads were reportedly opened shortly after.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, however, no evacuations were issued.

No other details have been released.