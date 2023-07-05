(KRON) – The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to 58 fires overnight on July 4. Fifty of those fires are suspected to be caused by fireworks, officials said.

In the 11 p.m. hour, Con Fire responded to 10 fires with all likely being caused by fireworks. One person had a serious injury to their hand due to fireworks, officials said. (Photo: Con Fire)

In the 10 p.m. hour, firefighters responded to 19 grass and exterior fires along with two structure fires. Officials said three of the fires are known to have been caused by fireworks with the other 16 fires being suspected as firework-starters. (Photo: Con Fire)

At 10:53 p.m., Con Fire responded to a two-story house on fire in the 1500 block of Fieldcrest Drive in Pleasant Hill. Fire crews reported a heavy fire involvement. According to the neighbors in the area, there was an explosion followed by the fire.

Con Fire contained a one-acre vegetation fire on Holub Lane in Antioch at 10:28 p.m.

In the 9 p.m. hour, CCCFPD responded to 19 exterior and vegetation fires. Three of the fires are known to have been caused by fireworks with the other 12 being suspected. (Photo: Con Fire)

At 9:52 p.m., firefighters responded to a three-acre vegetation fire at 1900 Whitecliff Way in Walnut Creek. At 10:17 p.m., forward progress was stopped as crews worked to contain the fire. No structures were threatened. Photos below show firework debris along the road as crews contain the fire.

Photo: Con Fire Photo: Con Fire

In the 8 p.m. hour, Con Fire responded to a total of five fires.