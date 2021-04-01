Fire crews respond to Springs Fire burning in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews are responding to a fire in San Mateo County on Thursday.

The fire is about a quarter of an acre at this time.

A portion of Kings Mountain Road at Skyline Blvd. and Kings Mountain Road at Huddart Park are currently closed.

Cal Fire officials tweeted that a helicopter has been dispatched to help battle the Springs Fire as ‘access from the ground is difficult.’

UPDATE: Copter 106 out of @calfireSCU has been dispatched to the #SpringsFire in San Mateo County. Access from the ground is difficult. @AlertWildfire pic.twitter.com/IdA7qamdNA — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) April 2, 2021

Crews originally were responding to reports of smoke in Teague Hill area.

Check back for updates as this is developing.