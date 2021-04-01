Fire crews respond to Springs Fire burning in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Fire crews are responding to a fire in San Mateo County on Thursday.
The fire is about a quarter of an acre at this time.
A portion of Kings Mountain Road at Skyline Blvd. and Kings Mountain Road at Huddart Park are currently closed.
Cal Fire officials tweeted that a helicopter has been dispatched to help battle the Springs Fire as ‘access from the ground is difficult.’
Crews originally were responding to reports of smoke in Teague Hill area.
Check back for updates as this is developing.