ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews have rescued a man trapped 15 feet underground Sunday night in Antioch, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced.

The ‘risky’ 3 1/2-hour rescue effort happened on the 3100 block of Buchannan Road where a 30-year-old man was trapped in a storm drain.

The rescued man is uninjured but will be taken to the hospital for evaluation, officials said.

Around 8:30 p.m., four firefighters made their way into the underground space by clearing debris to get closer to the victim.

About 50 rescuers from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Antioch police, Antioch Public Works, and the City of Antioch are helping to bring the victim up from the ground, according to officials.

Crews were at the scene for hours since the sun was still out, according to fire officials’ tweet.

The cause of how the man ended up 15 feet underground is unknown.

More photos at the scene can be found on Contra Costa County Fire Protection District’s Twitter page.