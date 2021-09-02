Fire danger: Cal Fire urges caution during Labor Day Weekend

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Cal Fire officials in Santa Clara are urging residents to be cautious ahead of the Labor Day weekend as fire danger remains high across California.

Fire officials say the “fire risk is far from over.”

In the past, California has had its largest wildfires during the months of September and October, but so far this year, Cal Fire has responded to more than 7,000 wildfires — Nearly 1,926,123 acres have been burned.

Fire crews remind people to be careful as fires can start easily and move rapidly.

Officials shared some safety tips to help prevent wildfires if you are camping: